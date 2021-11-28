Jitendra Singh launches drone based vaccine delivery service in Jammu

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 27 (ANI): Union Minister of State Dr Jitendra Singh on Saturday launched a drone based vaccine delivery service in Jammu.



Taking to Twitter, Singh said, "Launched Drone based Vaccine/Emergency Medicine Delivery service close to International Border near Jammu. Inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, this is CSIR initiative under Ministry of Science and Technology, contributing to Har Ghar Dastak campaign."

Speaking to reporters after the event, Singh said, "This is the difference between India and other countries. India makes use of science and technology to safeguard the interests of humanity."

Several other dignitaries were present at the launch. (ANI)

