Jitendra Singh slam Pak after truck loaded with arms seized in Kashmir

New Delhi [India], Sept 12 (ANI): Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Thursday slammed Pakistan after a truck loaded with arms and ammunition was seized from Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Sridhar Patil, Superintendent of Police, Kathua said: "A truck carrying arms and ammunition has been recovered in Kathua."

Taking to Twitter, Singh criticized Pakistan for continuing to 'sponsor' terrorism.

"Pakistan sponsored terror continues to be up to mischief. According to SSP Kathua (Jammu and Kashmir ): A truck carrying arms and ammunition has been recovered in Kathua, more details are awaited," Singh tweeted. (ANI)

