Jitendra Singh urges J-K youth to avail unexplored StartUp avenues

Patnitop (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 20 (ANI): Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Sunday said Jammu and Kashmir has a huge potential for StartUps in every sector and emphasized upon youth, men and women for availing unexplored StartUp avenues in the Union Territory.

The minister was addressing the youth and women convention at Patnitop in Jammu on the theme '8 years of Modi Government for youth'.

"Because of the impetus given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi which began with his call for "StartUp India StandUp India" from the ramparts of Red Fort in 2015, the number of StartUps in India has grown to 70,000 from about 300 to 400 which is something to be cherished by the youth of J&K who want to have a career in different StartUps. This shows that the Start-Up ecosystem is going to determine India's future economy including that of Jammu and Kashmir and will act as a key pillar for the world economy as well," said Singh.

The Union Minister maintained that the historic decisions taken by this government over the last 8 years are youth-friendly, be that the do away with the attestation of documents by the gazetted officers, abolition of interviews for non-gazetted posts, unlocking of the space sector to the aspiring youth of this country, single window, single portal and single exam system, computerized CPGRAMS for lodging grievances, RTI Application for filing instant RTIs etc.

"The 'Suraksha, Suvidha and Samman' has been the mantra of this government for women who are now the part and parcel in the development of this country. The women have excelled up in every sector be that the science and technology, civil services, medicine, space technology etc. in this country in recent years," Singh added.

Singh said that the best decision taken by this government during these eight years for the welfare of this country has been the abrogation of 1600 erstwhile laws that were obsolete, hindering the development of this country and the progress of youth, according to a release by the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances & Pensions.

He further informed that under the single exam system, Common Eligibility Test will be conducted this year that will provide a level playing field to the youth of this country as it will be taken in all the 22 official languages with every district having an examination centre not done earlier.



"The Common Eligibility Test is a boon for the women of this country who can now appear without any hindrance as the examination centres for them would be very close and language will be no bar for them," he added.

He also informed that the computerization of CPGRAMS has to lead to an increase in lodging of grievances that has increased manifold from not more than 2 lakhs per year to 25 lakhs which is an encouraging trend that people believe in this government for redressal of their grievances in time.

Enumerating the development initiatives taken by the government in Jammu and Kashmir for youth, Singh said that the setting up of a space department in CUJ, industrial biotech park in Kathua, seed processing plants at Kathua, Bamboo clusters in Jammu, Lavender Festival, Dairy Farming etc. will provide greater opportunities for the youth of Jammu and Kashmir in terms of employment through StartUps, research, self-help groups etc.

He also said that the StartUp culture in Jammu and Kashmir is now evolving with women seen building their startups in every sector which is a positive thing in itself and will enthuse others towards StartUps.

Stating that the 'AGNIPATH' scheme is a historic decision taken by the government, Singh said that this scheme will open doors of employment for all who aspire to work in the armed forces and will make them skilled, and trained enough to get re-employed in other sectors.

He said that the eight years of the Modi Government have set new dawn and direction for 'Yuva Shakti' and 'Nari Shakti' in the country giving prominence to their aspirations, objectives and goals.

"From the government schemes like Jan Dhan, SBM, Ujjwala etc., the women of this country are now feeling empowered in various ways having taken the best out of these schemes by becoming the beneficiaries," he said.

The Union Minister said that India has a great youth resource pool consisting of seventy per cent population compared to other nations. Youth can play a pivotal role in "Seva, Sushasan and GareebKalyan" as they have always been at the front, thus finding a prominent place in the welfare of this country.

Singh stressed that the youth of this country have to play a great role to make a roadmap for the next 25 years making India a 'Vishwa Guru' when it will be celebrating its 100 years of independence. (ANI)

