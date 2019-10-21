Former Haryana Chief Minister and Congress leader BS Hooda talking to ANI on Monday. Photo/ANI
JJP, INLD not factors in Haryana assembly polls: BS Hooda

ANI | Updated: Oct 21, 2019 09:04 IST

Rohtak (Haryana) [India], Oct 21 (ANI): As voting began for 90 assembly constituencies in Haryana, former Chief Minister and Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Monday said that Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) and Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) are not competition.

JJP and INLD are not factors in the Haryana assembly election. The contest is only between Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)," Hooda told ANI.

The Congress leader also exuded confidence and said his party "will win the ongoing polls as the BJP did not deliver on their promises".

Polling began in Haryana and Maharashtra at 7 am on Monday and will continue till 6 pm. The votes will be counted on October 24. (ANI)

