JJP seeks withdrawal of cases against protesting farmers

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], December 5 (ANI): A delegation of the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) leaders met state Home Minister Anil Vij on Friday and sought withdrawal of cases registered against farmers participating in the 'Dilli Chalo' protest march against the Centre's farm laws.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, Digvijay Chautala said that the Home Minister had assured that the matter would be looked into and discussed with the Chief Minister.

This comes after several farmers, en route Delhi to protest the three recently passed farm laws, were met with water cannons, tear gas and baton-charged at the Punjab-Haryana border at Ambala. Farmers have been booked by the police for various violations during the "Delhi Chalo' protest.

"Farmers are angry. When they came through the borders of Haryana the police took defensive action and cases were filed against some. We have spoken to the Home Minister about this and he has given us the assurance that he would look into the matter and discuss it with the Prime Minister," said Chautala of JJP, the BJP's coalition partner in Haryana.

He added, "The Centre has said that they are willing to give MSP in writing, farmers must have some patience."

On Tuesday, Ajay Chautala, founder of the JJP and BJP's ally in the Haryana government, told reporters that the Centre should take note of the demands of protesting farmers.

"A unanimous solution should be implemented quickly to put an end to farmers' troubles. The sooner the solution to the farmers' problem, the better. We have urged for the same from those who are sitting in the government," he said.

Independent MLA Sombir Sangwan also withdrew his support to the Haryana government earlier in the day, saying that he would join the demonstrators at the Tikri border (Delhi-Haryana) to show his support to the farmers.

The fifth round of talks between the central government and farmers is scheduled to be held today.

On Thursday, the farmers held the fourth round of talks with the Centre and said the government had talked of bringing some amendments to farm laws.

In the fourth round of the meeting, farmer leaders suggested the government hold a special session of the Parliament and sought the abolition of the three farm laws.

Previously on December 1, during a round of talks with the union agriculture minister and other leaders, the farmers had refused the tea invitation from the government stating that they had come to demand their right from the government and not to drink tea.

The farmers are protesting against the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)