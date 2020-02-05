J&K: 3 terrorists killed, Army jawan martyred in Lalepora

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Feb 5 (ANI): During a gunbattle, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) on Wednesday neutralised three terrorists. The incident occurred at Lalepora near Narbal chowk of Srinagar.

The gun-battle started after three scooter-borne terrorists opened fire at CRPF personnel on being intercepted at the naka point. The alert personnel of CRPF promptly took positions and retaliated, leading to on the spot neutralisation of two of them. The third terrorist succumbed to his injuries while taking treatment in the hospital.

The arms, ammunition and grenades carried by the terrorists were seized by the security personnel.

More details in this regard are awaited. (ANI)

