J&K: 4 feared dead, 7 injured in road accident in Shopian

Shopian (Jammu and Kashmir)[India], Jun 27 (ANI): Four people are feared killed and seven others have been injured after a vehicle they were travelling in fell into a deep gorge near Peer Ki Gali in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday.

Reports said that 15 people from a computer institute from Surankote area of Poonch were on an excursion when the tempo in which they were travelling in fell into a deep gorge near Peer Ki Gali.

In the incident, four people are feared dead while seven are injured.

The injured were shifted to district hospital Shopian.

A rescue operation is underway in the area. (ANI)

