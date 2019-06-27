Shopian (Jammu and Kashmir)[India], Jun 27 (ANI): Four people are feared killed and seven others have been injured after a vehicle they were travelling in fell into a deep gorge near Peer Ki Gali in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday.
Reports said that 15 people from a computer institute from Surankote area of Poonch were on an excursion when the tempo in which they were travelling in fell into a deep gorge near Peer Ki Gali.
In the incident, four people are feared dead while seven are injured.
The injured were shifted to district hospital Shopian.
A rescue operation is underway in the area. (ANI)
J&K: 4 feared dead, 7 injured in road accident in Shopian
ANI | Updated: Jun 27, 2019 17:50 IST
