Doda (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Jun 7 (ANI): The army and police, in a joint operation, recovered a cache of ammunition form a cowshed during a search operation in Bhaleesa area here on Friday.
One person was aarrested and a case has been registered under the Arms Act against him in this regard.
Further investigation is underway. (ANI)
J&K: Ammunition recovered from cowshed in Doda, 1 arrested
ANI | Updated: Jun 07, 2019 16:06 IST
