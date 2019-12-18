J&K: Army neutralizes live mortar shell fired by Pakistan in Baramulla

Baramulla (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Dec 18 (ANI): In a controlled explosion, the Indian Army on Wednesday neutralized a live mortar shell that was fired by Pakistan Army.

The motor was fired in Churanda village of Baramulla District which damaged one house.



Earlier on Monday, Pakistan troops had violated the ceasefire in the Sunderbani sector and Krishna Ghati sector in Jammu and Kashmir region. (ANI)