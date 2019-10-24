Shailendra Kumar, CEO, J&K at press conference in Srinagar on Thursday
Shailendra Kumar, CEO, J&K at press conference in Srinagar on Thursday

J&K BDC elections saw 98.3% voting, 100% voting in Srinagar

ANI | Updated: Oct 24, 2019 22:08 IST

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Oct 24 (ANI): According to the Election Commission, the Block Development Council (BDC) elections in Jammu and Kashmir witnessed total 98 per cent voting with cent per cent voting in Srinagar.
Jammu and Kashmir, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Shailendra Kumar said that the lowest voting percentage was witnessed at Pulwama and Shopian at 86 and 85 per cent respectively.
"As per the report we received till 1 pm, the total voting percentage was 98.3 per cent. Highest voting was done in Srinagar dist which witnessed 100 per cent voting, while the lowest was in Pulwama and Shopian at 86 and 85 per cent respectively," said Kumar.
He said that counting started at the scheduled time at 3 pm except for three Blocks of Kupwara district from where reports of shelling came.
Announcing the party wise position, the CEO said that BJP figures are at 81, Congress 1, Jammu & Kashmir National Panthers Party 8, BSP 0, Independents 217 out of total 307 Blocks that went into elections. There are a total of 316 blocks elections were held on 307 blocks.
He further said that out of 137 Blocks in Kashmir division elections were held on 128. The BJP is at 18, Congress 1, Independents 109.
"In Ladakh division, all the total 31 Blocks went into elections and BJP is 11, Independents at 20," said CEO.
"In Jammu Division all 148 blocks went into elections, BJP is at 52, Jammu & Kashmir National Panthers Party is at 8, Independent at 88," he said.
The CEO informed that the security deployment was similar to that of the Lok Sabha elections.
"Is there anyone on record from National Conference or PDP who said that they're boycotting polls?".They had not sent me anything in writing whether they are contesting or boycotting or supporting, I can't answer on their behalf," he said. (ANI)

