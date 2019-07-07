J&K Chief Secretary BVR Subrahmanyam visits Kargil War Memorial

Dras (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 7 : Jammu and Kashmir Chief Secretary BVR Subrahmanyam on Sunday visited Kargil War Memorial here ahead of President Ram Nath Kovind's visit to the state.

Subrahmanyam laid a wreath at the war memorial.

The President is set to visit Jammu and Kashmir in the last week of this month to commemorate the victory in the Battle of Tiger Hill during the Kargil War.

The Year 2019 marks the 20th anniversary of victory in 'Operation Vijay', popularly known as the 'Kargil War'.

The Indian Army has planned celebratory events across the country for from July 25-27.