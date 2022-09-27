JK DGP reviews security arrangements ahead of Amit Shah's visit to UT

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], September 27 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh on Monday visited Baramulla district in North Kashmir and chaired a meeting of civil and police officers to review the security arrangements ahead of Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to the Union Territory.

The meeting was held at the conference hall in District Police Office.

DGP Singh was accompanied by Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Kashmir Zone Vijay Kumar.



During the meeting, security arrangements for the Union Home Minister's visit including the routes and locations were discussed.

They also discussed the deployment of manpower from different forces and intelligence agencies was also discussed in the meeting.

The meeting was attended by ADGP Kashmir Zone Vijay Kumar, Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir Pandurang K Pole, Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) of North Kashmir Udaybhaskar Billa, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Baramulla Rayees Mohammad Bhat, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Baramulla RK Parihar, and jurisdictional sub-divisional police officers (SDPO).

Addressing the officers, the DGP stressed for greater synergy among different agencies and forces, being deployed for the security of VVIPs.

The DGP emphasized upon the officers to keep an eye on the activities of suspicious elements who always try to find an opportunity to disrupt the peaceful atmosphere in the UT.

He directed the officers that proper briefings should be made to the personnel put on security duties at different locations of venues.



The DGP stressed for utilization of technology and security gadgets including CCTV cameras en-route the visit and locations.

He said that a comprehensive communication network must be ensured to be established to coordinate among the agencies involved in the security arrangements.

While discussing traffic arrangements, the DGP asked for a diversion of public transport to alternate routes so that common commuters do not suffer due to security reasons.

DIG NKR and SSP Baramulla briefed the DGP about the required security arrangements put in place in connection with the VVIP visit.

They apprised him about the security measures being taken in their respective jurisdictional areas.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be visiting Jammu and Kashmir from September 30 to October 2, said BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh on Sunday.

This will be Shah's second visit to the Union Territory since the abrogation of Article 370. Last year in October the Home Minister visited Kashmir in the wake of rising attacks on minority community members by the terrorists in the Valley.

During his visit, Shah will meet the intellectuals and prominent personalities and will address two public meetings on October 1 in Rajouri and will also address another rally in Baramullah on October 2.

"Amit Shah will visit different areas in this visit and this is a special occasion just like a festival as he was the key person to finish the controversial Articles 370 and 35(a) and broke the shackles of Jammu and Kashmir residents to free them from long bondage. SCs, women, Gujjars-Bakkarwals and other communities were empowered after being neglected for 70 years," said Chugh.

Last year, the Home Minister was on a three-day visit to the union territory for the first time since the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019.

His visit had come amid several incidents of killings of civilians by the terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir which have sparked fear in the valley. (ANI)

