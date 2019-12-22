JK: Eco-friendly waste disposal system installed in Udhampur

Udhampur (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Dec 22 (ANI): With an aim to dispose of the solid waste of Udhampur district, an eco-friendly 'Kill Waste, Fuel Free Solid Waste Disposal System' was installed which functions without fuel and electricity.

This system is different from the conventional plants as it requires a minimum investment and no fuel. The plant was inaugurated by Vir Ji Hangloo, (KAS) Director Local Bodies Jammu and Deputy Commissioner (DC), Udhampur Dr Piyush Singla.

"It is important for us because Udhampur does not have any permanent landfills sight. Since the last seven months, we have been working on it. A district committee was formed and representatives of the urban local body were part of it. This plant has been set up through a tendering process. In this, there is no need for fuel, electricity. It compresses the air and works with the magnetic process," Dr Piyush Singla told ANI.

The Commissioner also expressed willingness to install waste segregation and composting plant in the next phase.

"This is a cost-saving project. This plant can dispose of 250 kg of waste in an hour. If this is successful then we can think of expanding to other parts," he added.

This will be giving a major boost to effective and clean disposal of waste in the absence of a permanent landfill site in Udhampur. (ANI)

