J&K: Encounter breaks out between security forces and terrorists in Sopore

Baramulla (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 11 (ANI): An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in Sopore town here on Tuesday.

The encounter took place between the troops of 177, 179, and 92 battalions and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) SOG Sopore, and 22 RR troops.

No loss of life and injuries have been reported so far in the incident.

Earlier on June 7, two policemen were injured after terrorists allegedly lobbed a grenade at police station Sopore. (ANI)

