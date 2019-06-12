J&K: Fire breaks out at District Police Lines in Udhampur

Udhampur (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 12 (ANI): Major fire broke out here on Wednesday morning at the district police lines, the area sectored under Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

The incident took place at the MT Section of CRPF Camps when the workforce was unloading the petrol and diesel cans from the truck.

The firefighters are present at the spot to quench the fire.

The CRPF line personnel too tried to douse the fire along with the tenders present there.

However, despite repeated efforts, the inferno continued to blaze the lines.

Meanwhile, higher police officers remained silent over the issue. (ANI)

