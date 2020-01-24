J&K govt orders officers to close all bank accounts other than those in J&K Bank

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Jan 24 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir government on Friday directed its officials to close accounts opened in banks other than J&K Bank by January 31 else face disciplinary action.

"It is once again reiterated that the official accounts opened in banks other than J&K Bank shall be closed forthwith and the balances shall be transferred to accounts in J&K Bank by or before 31.01.2020. The concerned will report compliance to the Finance Department through their respective Administrative Departments," read the government order.

"It has come to the notice of Finance Department that despite standing instructions regarding opening of official Accounts by the officers/ officials including Drawing and Disbursing officers / Corporations, Public Sector Undertakings, and other Development authorities with J&K Bank only, there are instances of official accounts having been opened in banks other than J&K Bank in deviation of the instructions," it read. (ANI)

