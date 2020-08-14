JK Guv asks VCs to adopt J-K centric changes as per NEP

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 14 (ANI): Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha on Friday asked Vice-Chancellors of Universities to prepare a roadmap for bringing qualitative improvement in the overall functioning of varsities and adopt Jammu and Kashmir centric changes as per the New Education Policy (NEP).

Sinha also directed the VCs to submit a report on faculty recruitment and promotion against sanctioned strength, the number of admissions against approved seats, the status of statutory body meetings, besides any issues pending with Chancellor's office.

He called for enhancing the quality of education while ensuring Gender equality and educational welfare of downtrodden and underprivileged sections of the society. He enquired about the extension of benefits of the Universities to locals and the Union Territory, as per the release.

The Governor also asked VCs to "maintain transparency" in transfers and recruitment process with strict adherence to the Reservation and Recruitment Rules.

"Lt Governor directed the VCs for submission of reports on the future course of action of the Universities, preparation of new academic session, online examination, last curriculum revision with a learning outcome, academic, curricular and administrative activities and milestones achieved, budgetary allocations, research activities, convocation status, admissions and enrolments of students under various programmes and courses offered by the universities etc," the statement read.

The Union Cabinet has recently approved National Education Policy 2020 bringing major reforms in higher education including a target of 50 per cent Gross Enrollment Ratio by 2035 and provision for multiple entry and exits.

The major reforms in school education brought by NEP 2020 include universalisation of Early Childhood Care Education (ECCE), national mission to focus on basic literacy and basic numeracy, no rigid separation between arts and sciences streams and removal of separation between vocational and academic and curricular and extra-curricular. (ANI)

