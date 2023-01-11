JK Khadi Board employed over 1.6 lakh people in six years

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 11 (ANI): In Jammu and Kashmir, more than 166,172 people were employed in the last six years with the establishment of 20,772 units under the PM Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP) by the Khadi and Village Industries Board (KVIB).

The information was given at the 106th Board Meeting chaired by Chief Secretary, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta on Wednesday.

In the meeting, it was informed, "In the previous six years from 2018-19 the Board has been successful in establishing 20,772 units under PM Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP) generating employment for about 166,172 persons."

It was elucidated that the board has achieved its target by more than 5 folds thereby achieving the first rank in the country in the implementation of this programme.

It was also informed that under Jammu and Kashmir Rural Employment Generation Programme (JKREGP), the Board has established more than 3000 units from 2018-2022 thereby generating employment for nearly 18000 persons.

Addressing the meeting, Dr Mehta urged the Khadi and Village Industries Board (KVIB) to identify certain products, give them a brand name and promote these in the market.

Dr Mehta impressed upon the Board to certify their products so that their saleable value increases in the market.

He observed that people prefer quality products and the quality has to be certified by a third party for its acceptability.



He enjoined upon the officers to use standard certification methods for enhancing the appeal of products among the customers.

The Chief Secretary enquired about the average time of loan disbursement to the applicants.

He stressed on shortening the waiting period for applicants besides further accelerating the process to increase their number.

He asked the Board to take innovative measures in value addition and the creation of market linkages and advised the Board to look into the handholding of youth in the establishment of Leather processing in Jammu and Kashmir, the raw material for which is available locally.

The Chief Secretary told them to take better consultancy advice in this regard so that employment generation for youth takes place.

He also told them to hold Board meetings regularly and look for avenues to generate revenue for the Board to meet its expenses.

Dr Mehta made out that the recruitment rules should be reviewed wherever necessary as per updated requirements.

He asked for bringing in fresh talent to KVIB by engaging the management and other technical professionals in it.

The meeting was attended by the board members including Vice Chairperson, KVIB; Principal Secretary, Industries and Commerce; Commissioner Secretary, RDD; DG, I&C, Jammu; Director, I&C, Kashmir; CEO/Secretary, KVIB and many other concerned officers and officials. (ANI)

