J&K: Local groups organise Hajj training for pilgrims

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 22 (ANI): A local group here in association with the Jammu and Kashmir Hajj Committee is organising a special training programme for the Hajj pilgrims to prepare them for their journey to Saudi Arabia.

"We are organising this programme till July 26 to train the pilgrims for the Hajj. We tell them how to prepare for the pilgrimage; what documents they need to keep with themselves; what to carry; how to handle the luggage and spend time on the airport. People have to be very patient during this time," trainer Muhammad Ayoub Bhat told ANI on Sunday.

During the training, the pilgrims are told about boarding, lodging and other activities during this time. There were also several posters highlighting routes and itinerary for the pilgrimage.

"They told us about the pilgrimage and the holy place of Mecca. They also talked about being patient and following the rules at the airport. During Hajj, we have to keep in mind that we are representing our country in a different nation," said Rafiq Shah, a pilgrim.

Several private and government institutions are giving special training to the people ahead of their Hajj pilgrimage. The authorities are also distributing special pamphlets consisting of important information in this regard.

"The training programme is intended to help the pilgrims navigate through the entire process. There is a framework, which helps them mentally prepare for the pilgrimage ahead of time," said Anas Bhat, another organiser.

The Hajj is an annual Islamic pilgrimage to Mecca, Saudi Arabia, the holiest city for Muslims, and a mandatory religious duty for Muslims that is carried out at least once in their lifetime. (ANI)

