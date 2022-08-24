JK: Missing BJP leader found hanging from tree, SIT constituted

Kathua (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], August 24 (ANI): A missing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader was found hanging from a tree in Hiranagar Town in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua on Tuesday.

However, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been constituted to investigate the exact cause of the death.

As per police sources, a villager saw the body of BJP leader Som Raj hanging from a tree at some distance from his house in Hiranagar town in the morning and informed the police.

The body, which had blood marks, was sent to a Sub District Hospital (SDH) Hiranagar hospital for post-mortem.

Sources said Raj was missing since yesterday and was found hanging from a tree on Tuesday under mysterious circumstances.



Inquest proceedings under section 174 CrPC have been initiated by Hiranagar Police in this regard.

The family members and many BJP leaders demanded a probe into his death.

After completing medical and legal formalities, the body of the deceased was handed over to legal heirs for last rites.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kathua RC Kotwal said that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by SDPO Border has been constituted to investigate the matter.

"Questioning of the leaders on whom the family has levelled allegation will also be conducted and whosoever will be found guilty will be dealt with iron hands", SSP asserted. (ANI)

