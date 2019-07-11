J&K: Pakistan boy's body recovered from Kishenganga river in Gurez Bandipora

Bandipora (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 11 (ANI): The body of a minor boy from Pakistan was recovered from Kishenganga river in Gurez Valley of north Kashmir's Bandipora district on Tuesday, police said.

The army informed the neighboring country on the hotline on humanitarian grounds. The army offered to hand over the body at Gurez itself.

More details in this regard are awaited. (ANI)

