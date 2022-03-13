JK Panchayati Raj members urges Centre to bring security policy for its representatives

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 13 (ANI): Following the killings of Sarpanches, Jammu and Kashmir Panchayat Raj representatives demanded the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Sunday to bring a comprehensive policy for the security of Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRI).

Briefing media persons, JK Panchayat Raj Movement president Ghulam Hassan Punzoo said, "The killings of sarpanches have been started again in the recent past. From the year 2011 till date, a total of 31-32 Panchayat officials were killed and 40 sustained injuries. We demand that the MHA should introduce a comprehensive policy for the security of PRI. Some did not even receive insurance security cover."

"There should be arrangements for safe accommodations of the Panchayat representatives in Srinagar and if there is a lack of space, then it can be arranged at least at the district headquarters. The motto of the Jammu and Kashmir Panchayat Raj Movement is only development and not doing politics. The mainstream political parties do not bother about the security of the Panchayat representatives," added Punzoo.



Earlier this week, terrorists shot dead two Sarpanches in two separate incidents in Kashmir. On Friday, a Sarpanch was shot at and injured in the Audora area in Kulgam district, following which he succumbed to his injuries.

This came two days after a Sarpanch was shot dead by terrorists in the Khonmoh area in the outskirts of Srinagar on Wednesday. (ANI)





