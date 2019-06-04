Anantnag (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 3 (ANI): Nazir Ahmad Ganie, the special police officer who got injured due to an accidental firing by his own service rifle, died at a hospital here on Monday.
The deceased officer of Jammu and Kashmir police had accidentally shot himself on Monday afternoon in Anantnag. Further probe is on. (ANI)
J&K: Police officer injured in accidental firing dies
ANI | Updated: Jun 03, 2019 22:06 IST
Anantnag (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 3 (ANI): Nazir Ahmad Ganie, the special police officer who got injured due to an accidental firing by his own service rifle, died at a hospital here on Monday.