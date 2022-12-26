JK police recover cache of arms and ammunition, arrest man

Kupwara (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], December 26 (ANI): One person was arrested along with arms and ammunition from the Karnah area, said Kupwara Police on Monday.

The police recovered a pistol, pistol magazines, pistol rounds.

"The recovery was made from him when specific information was generated by local police that the individual is involved in smuggling of arms, ammunition and narcotics from across the border," said the police in a statement.

The accused has been identified as Mohammed Azam Daniyal, a resident of Dhani Karnah.

"The individual after registration of the case was picked up and interrogated during the preceding night and on his disclosure 1 Pistol, 2 Pistol Magazines and 43 Pistol rounds were recovered from the lawns of his house which he had kept buried under the soil. A case under relevant sections of Law has been registered and investigations were taken up. More recoveries and arrests are expected in the case," said Police in a statement.



Earlier on Dec 24, the Jammu and Kashmir Police arrested 17 persons, including five policemen, a political activist, a contractor and a shopkeeper, from different areas of Kupwara and Baramulla districts after unearthing a narcotics smuggling module originating from Pakistan, it informed through a statement.

Working relentlessly to identify drug peddlers active in Kupwara, police zeroed in on some peddlers active in Kupwara town and adjoining areas.

According to the statement, after receiving a tip-off from Mohd Waseem Najar, a poultry shop owner was arrested with some narcotics from his house. Waseem admitted to being a part of a big group of drug peddlers and disclosed the names of some of his associates in the district as well as those at Uri in the Baramulla district.

The statement further added that subsequent raids were conducted at various places across the district and 16 more persons were arrested.

It informed that the operation was carried out by different teams of Kupwara police, headed by SHO Mohd Rafiq Lone and DySP (Prob) Khadim Hussain, under the supervision of DySP Hqrs Rashid Younis. (ANI)

