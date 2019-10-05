Rajouri locals happy with the Centre after receiving electricity [Photo/ANI]
Rajouri locals happy with the Centre after receiving electricity [Photo/ANI]

J&K: Remote areas of Rajouri gets electricity for the first time since Independence

ANI | Updated: Oct 05, 2019 10:25 IST

Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Oct 5 (ANI): People residing in far-flung and remote villages of Rajouri district here are overjoyed after receiving electricity under the Soubaghya Electricity scheme.
At least 20,000 homes have got the electricity connection for the first time. The area, especially near the border, was deprived of power supply since independence.
DDC Rajouri Mohammed Aijaz Asad spoke to ANI on this development and said, "The Centre under Saubhagya scheme has provided electricity to around 20,300 homes. People are very happy here. The majority of the areas near the LoC did not have access to electricity since 1947. The scheme has impacted the region on a large scale."
"We are very happy now. Our homes have been lit up. We are able to carry out day to day work easily. Development is taking place in the region with the coming of electricity. Our children are now able to study at night hassle-free. Earlier, they use to study with the help of oil lamps and candles. There are four transformers in the region now," said Khadharian sarpanch Khadim Hussain.
A local also expressed happiness over the development and said that business is also growing in the area with the supply of power.
"New shops are opening as there is electricity now. Carpenters have installed welding machines in their shops and are getting a good response from the customers. Two to three electricity polls have set up in our areas. We are now able to charge our mobile phones in our homes. I thank the government for this."
Pradhan Mantri Sahaj Bijli Har Ghar Yojana - 'Saubhagya' a new scheme was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 25, 2017. Under Saubhagya free electricity connections to all households (both APL and poor families) in rural areas and poor families in urban areas will be provided. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 05, 2019 10:00 IST

UP: Contagious bacteria kills 5 spotted deer at Bareilly's IVRI

Bareilly (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 5 (ANI): Five spotted deer at the Indian Veterinary Research Institute have died over the last week due the contagious disease, Pasteurella canis.

Read More

Updated: Oct 05, 2019 09:40 IST

Bihar: Police arrest 4 people in connection with double murder...

Gaya (Bihar) [India], Oct 5 (ANI): The state police have arrested four people involved in a double murder case from the Chandauti area here.

Read More

Updated: Oct 05, 2019 09:27 IST

UP: Muslim man keeps alive family tradition of making Dussehra effigies

Agra (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 5 (ANI): Ahead of Vijayadashami or Dussehra, a Muslim man is busy preparing the effigies to be used on the occasion that is majorly celebrated across India to mark the victory of Lord Rama over Ravana, the demon king of Lanka.

Read More

Updated: Oct 05, 2019 09:23 IST

Drizzle expected in Delhi-NCR: IMD

New Delhi [India], Oct 5 (ANI): Delhi and its nearby areas such as Gurugram, Noida, Faridabad and Ghaziabad are likely to receive rain showers on Saturday, predicted India Meteorological Department.

Read More

Updated: Oct 05, 2019 09:14 IST

Sheikh Hasina to hold bilateral discussions with PM Modi today

New Delhi [India], Oct 5 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold bilateral talks with his Bangladesh counterpart Sheikh Hasina in New Delhi today on ways to strengthen bilateral ties.

Read More

Updated: Oct 05, 2019 09:12 IST

UP: Pandal inspired by Chandrayaan-2 made in Varanasi

Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 5 (ANI): With theme-based pandals are on a rise this Durga Puja, organisers in Varanasi have designed a pandal with 'Chandrayaan-2' as their concept.

Read More

Updated: Oct 05, 2019 09:02 IST

Central govt trying to reach welfare schemes to poor: MoS Home Affairs

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Oct 5 (ANI): Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy on Friday said the central government is working hard to ensure reach the welfare schemes to the poor.

Read More

Updated: Oct 05, 2019 08:47 IST

Amit Shah to visit Mizoram today

New Delhi [India], Oct 5 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday will visit the northeastern state of Mizoram.

Read More

Updated: Oct 05, 2019 08:28 IST

Health Minister Harsh Vardhan launches 'Trans-Fat Free' logo

New Delhi [India], Oct 5 (ANI): Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Friday launched the "Trans-Fat Free" logo during the 8th International Chefs Conference here.

Read More

Updated: Oct 05, 2019 08:22 IST

UP: Primary school principal caught consuming liquor by...

Badaun (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 5 (ANI): Residents of Palai village in Wazirganj block here caught principal of a primary school allegedly consuming alcohol in his office, in the school premises.

Read More

Updated: Oct 05, 2019 08:05 IST

Gujarat: People wear Modi masks while performing 'Garba' in Surat

Surat (Gujarat) [India], Oct 5 (ANI): People here were seen playing 'Garba' wearing masks of Prime Minister Narendra Modi while celebrating the Navratri Festival on Friday night.

Read More

Updated: Oct 05, 2019 07:07 IST

No infiltrator will remain in our country: Nadda

Bokaro (Jharkhand) [India], Oct 5 (ANI): In an apparent reference to the National Register of Citizens (NRC), BJP national working president JP Nadda has said that no infiltrator will remain in the country.

Read More
iocl