J&K: Remote areas of Rajouri gets electricity for the first time since Independence

Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Oct 5 (ANI): People residing in far-flung and remote villages of Rajouri district here are overjoyed after receiving electricity under the Soubaghya Electricity scheme.

At least 20,000 homes have got the electricity connection for the first time. The area, especially near the border, was deprived of power supply since independence.

DDC Rajouri Mohammed Aijaz Asad spoke to ANI on this development and said, "The Centre under Saubhagya scheme has provided electricity to around 20,300 homes. People are very happy here. The majority of the areas near the LoC did not have access to electricity since 1947. The scheme has impacted the region on a large scale."

"We are very happy now. Our homes have been lit up. We are able to carry out day to day work easily. Development is taking place in the region with the coming of electricity. Our children are now able to study at night hassle-free. Earlier, they use to study with the help of oil lamps and candles. There are four transformers in the region now," said Khadharian sarpanch Khadim Hussain.

A local also expressed happiness over the development and said that business is also growing in the area with the supply of power.

"New shops are opening as there is electricity now. Carpenters have installed welding machines in their shops and are getting a good response from the customers. Two to three electricity polls have set up in our areas. We are now able to charge our mobile phones in our homes. I thank the government for this."

Pradhan Mantri Sahaj Bijli Har Ghar Yojana - 'Saubhagya' a new scheme was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 25, 2017. Under Saubhagya free electricity connections to all households (both APL and poor families) in rural areas and poor families in urban areas will be provided. (ANI)

