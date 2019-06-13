J&K: Satya Pal Malik expresses grief over killing of 5 CRPF personnel

Anantnag (Jammu & Kashmir) [India], June 13 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik has expressed deep anguish over the loss of five Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel in Wednesday's terrorist attack in Anantnag district.

Condemning the attack, he said, "Whenever successful attempts are made by the security forces to either conduct peaceful elections or continuous elimination of terrorists, the masterminds of terrorists from across the border order them to carry out fidayeen attacks on the forces and yesterday's attack in Anantnag district was also a fidayeen attack"

"Terrorists and their handlers should know that our resolve to eliminate this menace is unshakable" he added.

The Governor has conveyed that his heart goes out to the departed soldiers and their families.

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti also condemned the attack on Wednesday. "Strongly condemn the barbarous attack on security personnel in Anantnag. My heart goes out to families of our martyred CRPF personnel. Prayers for a speedy recovery of those injured," she said.

Five CRPF personnel attained martyrdom and three others were injured when their patrol party was attacked by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag on Wednesday.

Terrorists carried out a stand-off firing attack at K.P Road in Anantnag at about 4:50 pm hours yesterday.

Among those dead are ASI Ramesh Kumar (Jhajjar, Haryana), ASI Nirod Sarma (Nalbari, Assam), CT Satendra Kumar (Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh), CT Mahesh Kr Kushwaha (Gazipur, Uttar Pradesh) and CT Sandeep Yadav (Dewas, Madhya Pradesh). (ANI)