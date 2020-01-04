Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Jan 4 (ANI): Terrorists lobbed a grenade upon deployed CRPF troops in Srinagar on Saturday.
The terrorists attacked the Central Reserve Police Force in Kodara chowk of the area where a transformer was installed.
The attack took place at 4:12 in the morning today.
No loss of life or injury has been reported so far.
More details in this regard are awaited. (ANI)
J&K: Terrorists hurl grenade at security forces in Srinagar
ANI | Updated: Jan 04, 2020 13:29 IST
