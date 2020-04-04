JKAP welcomes amendment to J-K domicile rules

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 4 (ANI): Jammu Kashmir Apni Party (JKAP) President Altaf Bukhari on Saturday welcomed the Centre' move to amend the new domicile order and reserving all groups of jobs for the residents of Jammu and Kashmir.

"I highly appreciate the Home Minister and National Security Advisor for understanding the genuine reservations put forth by the people of Jammu and Kashmir vis-a-vis the new order defining domicile law in the matter of employment for Jammu and Kashmir. Their timely intervention made the requisite safeguards possible," he said.

Bukhari also expressed his gratitude to the people, especially the youth for uniting behind the cause.

"By this exemplary gesture, the youth of both regions of Jammu and Kashmir have ensured the domicile rights on jobs is an exclusive privilege that cannot be shared with non-natives. The spirit and show of unity by the people in contesting the shortcomings in new domicile order should continue till this law is reframed as per our collective aspirations," Bukhari said.

The JKAP president avowed to continue his party's struggle till the other sections in the law like mandatory tenure for non-natives to reside in Jammu and Kashmir and cut off dates to qualify for the domicile are not rectified.

"Let me assure the people that our party would continue with its efforts to get this law revisited in its entirety especially with regard to the qualifying period for domicile and eligibility criteria determined for the non-residents of J&K," he added.

Bukhari also appealed to all the political parties to "jointly fight for the rights of people of Jammu and Kashmir."

"We can have differences with each other on political grounds. But, I think, it is not an appropriate time for mudslinging on each other. Let us rise to the challenge and jointly fight for the rights of the people of J&K leaving behind egos and politics and ensure that the avoidable deprivation is not allowed to lead to further alienation of our youth," Bukhari remarked. (ANI)

