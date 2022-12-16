JKEDI organizes day-long 'Entrepreneurship Orientation Programme' for school students

Pulwama (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], December 16 (ANI): A one-day Entrepreneurship Orientation Programme (EOP) was organized by the Jammu and Kashmir Entrepreneurship Development Institute (JKEDI) for the students of the Government Girls Higher Secondary School (GGHSS) at its Pampore Campus on Friday.

JKEDI organized the programme as part of its efforts to create mass awareness among the educated youth of J-K, especially among the school-going students about the scope for entrepreneurship and self-employment across various sectors.

"JKEDI is committed to creating a sustainable entrepreneurial ecosystem and I believe that strategic interventions among the young students of the Union Territory will provide benefits in future", JKEDI Director, Ajaz Ahmad Bhat said.

"We will continue to organize such short-term training and orientation programs for the youth across the UT, including the remote and tribal area", he further said.

Senior faculty members of JKEDI coordinated the event and spoke about various activities and initiatives of the Institute. Dr Nyla Khanday, In Charge of the Centre for Women Entrepreneurship, gave a detailed presentation about the institute and its role.



She enumerated different opportunities available to the youth and spoke about the importance of entrepreneurship and its challenges.

JKEDI Associate Project Manager, Imtiyaz Ahad Malla discussed opportunities available under the J-K Start-up Policy.

In an elaborate presentation, he spoke about the help provided by the Government for aspiring entrepreneurs.

Faculty members of JKEDI, Dr Sameer Jan and Agha Wahid also spoke on occasion and apprised the students about the challenges and charms of entrepreneurship.

The program aimed to provide an insight into the world of entrepreneurship to the participating students and acknowledged the fact that there is a need to mould young minds towards entrepreneurship.

Later, the students also visited various facilities available at the Institute including the incubation centre. They were also apprised of benefits to the startups registered under the J-K Startup Policy. (ANI)

