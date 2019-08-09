J'khand: Arjun Munda celebrates International Day of Indigenous Peoples in his constituency

Khunti (Jharkhand) [India], Aug 9 (ANI): Union Minister for Tribal Affairs Arjun Munda along with his wife Meera Munda participated in a 'Shobha Yatra' here on the occasion of International Day of the World's Indigenous Peoples.

The day is observed on August 9 each year to celebrate and protect the rights of the world's indigenous population.

Munda, who is also a former Chief Minister of Jharkhand, celebrated the day in his constituency Khunti from where he was elected to the Lok Sabha in 2019 in the very first attempt. (ANI)

