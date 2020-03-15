J'khand Health Minister recommends CM to close all educational institutes in view of COVID-19 scare

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], Mar 14 (ANI): Jharkhand Health Minister Banna Gupta on Saturday wrote to Chief Minister Hemant Soren, recommending him to close all educational institutions, and cultural and sports-related programmes till March 31 in the state in the wake of coronavirus outbreak.

In the letter, Gupta has recommended Chief Minister Soren "to close all educational institutions, cinema halls, multiplexes, museums, parks, biodiversity parks, and eco-parks till March 31 with immediate effect." (ANI)

