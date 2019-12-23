J'khand poll results: JMM's Soren rides cycle as counting of votes underway

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], Dec 23 (ANI): As the counting of votes for the Jharkhand Assembly polls is underway, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) working president Hemant Soren was seen relaxed as he was caught riding a cycle at his residence here on Monday.

In the video, Soren had a big smile on his face while he rode his cycle at the premises of his residence amid cold weather.

Jharkhand went to polls for 81 Assembly seats in five phases from November 30 to December 20 and saw 65.17 percent voter turnout.

The counting of votes began at 8 am today in all the 24 district headquarters amid tight security.

JMM is currently leading on 28 seats while the Congress-JMM-RJD alliance is leading on 46 seats. The BJP-AJSU alliance is leading on 33 seats. (ANI)

