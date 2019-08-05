JKLF chief Yasin Malik 'absolutely fine, healthy': Tihar Prison DG

New Delhi [India], Aug 5 (ANI): Director General of Tihar Prison on Sunday said the reports about the ill-health of Kashmiri separatist leader Yasin Malik, who is presently lodged in Tihar prison, is completely "incorrect" and he is "absolutely fine".

"The reports about his ill-health are incorrect. Malik is absolutely fine and there is no reason for any worry about his health," DG of Tihar Prison Sandeep Goel said.

His response comes after Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) chief Malik's wife Mushaal Hussein Malik, in a video message, talked about her apprehension regarding the health of her husband.

Malik is currently lodged in jail in connection with terror finding cases. (ANI)

