JKWP chief Mir Junaid tours south Kashmir with grassroot representatives

Anantnag (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 5 (ANI): Mir Junaid, president of Jammu Kashmir Workers Party on Monday conducted a tour of the south Kashmir region in the Kashmir valley along with a number of grassroot representatives including the District Development Council (DDC), Block Development Council (BDC), Sarpanchs, Panchs and Corporators.



Junaid visited places like Gulbagh, Verinag, Vessu, Zig Moad and Dooru Shahabad. On the tour, he met various delegations of people coming from different sections of the society who put forward their issues in front of him.

The people expressed their anger with the traditional mainstream parties and accused them of misleading them and not fulfilling the promises of development that the politicians had made to them, according to a release.

Junaid assured the people of full effort on his part to get their issues resolved. He also addressed a public gathering of at least 600 people at Dooru Shahabad. (ANI)

