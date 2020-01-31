JMI student injured in firing incident, discharged from AIIMS

New Delhi [India], Jan 31 (ANI): The Jamia Millia Islamia student who was injured in firing in Jamia area yesterday, was discharged from Jai Parkash Narayan Apex Trauma Centre (JPNATC) at AIIMS on Friday.

According to a senior doctor, Shadab Farooq's condition was stable at the time of discharge.

Farooq was injured after a man opened fire in Jamia area on Thursday, where protests were going on against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

The juvenile who opened fire hails from Greater Noida's Jewar according to Police. He was later detained and is being questioned by the police.

Farooq, an MA Mass Communication student, had sustained injuries in his left hand.

"Student has sustained injuries in his left hand. Doctors say he is out of danger. Apprehended person (Gopal) is being questioned," South-East District (Delhi) DCP Chinmoy Biswal had told ANI when asked about the firing incident. (ANI)

