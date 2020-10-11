JMM leader Shankar Ravani, wife found dead in Dhanbad

Dhanbad (Jharkhand) [India], October 11 (ANI): Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader Shankar Rawani and his wife were found murdered inside their house on Sunday in the Dhanbad district.



According to Aseem Vikrant Minz, Senior Superintendent of Police, bullet injuries and stabbing was noticed on their bodies.

"The incident took place on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday and the bodies were recovered this morning. Bullet injuries and stabbing wounds were noticed on bodies. The criminals locked the doors from outside while fleeing after committing the crime, SSP Minz said.

He added, "An investigation is underway to find the criminals." (ANI)

