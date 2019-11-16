JNU admin files complaint against defacement of Swami Vivekananda's statue

New Delhi [India], Nov 16 (ANI): The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) administration on Saturday filed a complaint against the alleged vandalism and defacement of Swami Vivekananda's statue during the protest against fee hike by the varsity students.

On November 14, the statue of Swami Vivekananda, which was to be unveiled inside the campus, was found defaced with slogans and graffiti painted on its base.

Students of the university, however, have denied their involvement and termed it an act by some miscreants to dilute the movement of JNU Students' Union against the varsity administration over fee hike and hostel manual.

For quite some time, the JNU students have been protesting against Vice Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar, fee hike and the draft of the hostel manual. (ANI)