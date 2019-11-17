JNU administration asks protesting students to resume academic work

New Delhi [India], Nov 17 (ANI): The administration of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Sunday urged the students, who have been protesting over the hikes in hostel fees over the past week, to return to their classes and resume their academic work.

"Administration appeals to the JNU students to return to the classes and labs and resume their academic and research work so that the losses incurred already on these counts may be compensated," JNU administration said in a circular on Sunday.

It also said that the academic calendar has been approved by the Academic Council and the Executive Council and that there is not going to be any relaxation in the deadlines.

"Due to the ongoing strike by a group of students, thousands of students who wish to participate in the JNU academic programmes and plan to complete their academic requirements for continuance in the University are adversely affected," the circular said.

It also said that the administration has time and again appealed to the protesting students">protesting students to return to their classes and resume their academic work and warned that those who fail to meet the norms and requirements under the rules of the university will be dropped from the roll list.

"This will help in completing academic programmes without any further obstacles. If these academic requirements are not met in time, thousands of students may be affected, damaging their future career prospects," it added.

The students of the university have been protesting for over the last two week against the hostel fee hike. (ANI)

