JNU administration to take stringent action against students over "criminal" vandalism

New Delhi [India], Nov 17 (ANI): The administration of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Saturday condemned the "criminal" vandalism in the campus premises during the protest over hostel fee hike and said that it will take stringent actions against those found guilty.

"I condemn the undemocratic protests and vandalism being undertaken by the students. We have all the records. Chief Proctor Office (CPO) will take stringent actions against those who will be found guilty," Dean of Student Welfare, Umesh Kadam, told ANI.

He also urged the students to rejoin their academics and take their education seriously.

"I had also filed a complaint with the police because the students had blocked the ambulance and taken me hostage inside the ambulance. Police should file the FIR in the matter as soon as possible," Kadam said.

Associate Dean of Student Welfare Vandana Mishra, on the other hand, termed the protest and vandalism "undemocratic" and "criminal".

"This is undemocratic. Even the court has prohibited protest up to 100 meters of the administrative block. But they are sitting inside it. The way they have been vandalising the office of the Vice-Chancellor, the walls and the statue of the national icon Vivekanand is wrong. It is criminal," she said.

Mishra also said that she was gheraoed on Friday around 10:30 am, which continued till Saturday afternoon.

On Saturday, Delhi Police also registered an FIR in connection with the "defacement of public property" at the campus as students continue their protest against hostel fee hike. (ANI)

