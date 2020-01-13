JNU announces registration deadline extension for 2020 Winter Semester

New Delhi [India], Jan 12 (ANI): The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) announced the extension for the registration deadline for the 2020 Winter Semester.

According to a circular, the registration deadline for the 2020 Winter Semester has been extended up to January 15 without any late fine.

This comes after a violent incident at the JNU campus on January 5, where a masked mob attacked the teachers and students of the university.

Several students and teachers, including JNU Students' Union president Aishe Ghosh, were injured in the attack. (ANI)

