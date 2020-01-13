New Delhi [India], Jan 12 (ANI): The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) announced the extension for the registration deadline for the 2020 Winter Semester.
According to a circular, the registration deadline for the 2020 Winter Semester has been extended up to January 15 without any late fine.
This comes after a violent incident at the JNU campus on January 5, where a masked mob attacked the teachers and students of the university.
Several students and teachers, including JNU Students' Union president Aishe Ghosh, were injured in the attack. (ANI)
JNU announces registration deadline extension for 2020 Winter Semester
ANI | Updated: Jan 12, 2020 22:27 IST
