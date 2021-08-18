JNU asks international students whose visas are due to expire to approach dean, chairperson for certificates

New Delhi [India], August 18 (ANI): The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has advised all international students whose visa is due to expire soon to approach Dean/Chairperson of the concerned school/Centre to obtain the required bona-fide certificate.

"This is for the information of all international students of JNU (whose visa is due to expire soon) that they may approach the Dean / Chairperson of the concerned School/Special Centres to obtain the required bona fide certificate," read the official notice by the registrar of the university.



This news pours in just days after Aghan students residing in the university campus requested visa extension.

On August 15, sources had informed ANI that about 12 students from Afghanistan studying at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) were not willing to go back to their country and wanted extension of their visas through academic courses.

Earlier, the JNU administration released a press note on August 14 stating "Some Afghan students of JNU have requested the JNU administration to facilitate their return to the Campus. As the University has remained closed as per the latest Circular issued by the DDMA, Govt. of NCT, Delhi, this matter is currently being looked into." (ANI)

