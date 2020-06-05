JNU cites COVID-19 guidelines, asks faculty members not to stage protest

New Delhi [India], June 5 (ANI): Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Friday appealed to faculty members, who had staged a protest, not to violate the COVID-19 guidelines and "sully" the image of the varsity.

In an appeal, the university registrar said that it has come to the notice of the administration that a few faculty members of JNU held a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) on the campus on June 3.

The appeal said that while the right to protest is well recognized and respected, violating the COVID-19 guidelines about refraining from all kinds of protest during a deadly pandemic afflicting the country sets the wrong example, "particularly when it is staged by intellectuals of a prestigious university such as JNU".

"The protesting faculty members are requested not to sully the image of the university by violating COVID-19 guidelines when the nation is working hard to contain the spread of coronavirus," the appeal said. (ANI)

