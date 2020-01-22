JNU clarifies on RTI sought for January 3 incident

New Delhi [India], Jan 22 (ANI): Jawaharlal Nehru University administration on Wednesday clarified over some media reports on a Right to Information query filed over January 3 incident at the Communication & Information Services at the Data Centre inside the university's premises.



Reply of RTI was provided relating to the specific location and questions sought by the RTI applicant.

"All FIRs and other complaints filed with police are in-line with facts," JNU administration stated.

Further, the varsity administration strongly denied media reports that it does not have information on the nationality of 82 foreign nationals studying at the University.

JNU has all relevant information regarding foreign students studying at the University, it added. (ANI)

