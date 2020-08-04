JNU gets Rs 455 cr for new buildings, research centres

New Delhi [India], Aug 4 (ANI): The Jawaharlal Nehru University on Tuesday announced that it has secured financial assistance from the Higher Education Funding Agency (HEFA) of Rs 455.02 crore for the construction of new academic buildings, hostels, research centres and installation of integrated and unified Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) system.

"The funds allotted by HEFA shall be utilised for the construction of hostels for students and researchers of School of Engineering and Atal Bihari Vajpayee School of Management and Entrepreneurship, trans-disciplinary academic research, advanced animal research facility, advanced instrumentation research facility, incubation centres for start-up companies, a special centre for e-learning, lecture hall complex and setting up of integrated and unified ERP system in the university," said JNU vice-chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar.

The university said, "The ERP will ensure that all academic and administrative processes are totally operated using online means in an integrated manner. This will surely make all the processes in the university efficient and time-bound."

The vice-chancellor said that the construction of new buildings and facilities would begin soon. (ANI)

