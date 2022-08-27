JNU holds international conference to empower tribal communities

New Delhi [India], August 27 (ANI): Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) organised a two-day international conference to empower the tribal communities in India. A total of 228 people presented papers on different issues in 45 academic sessions which took place in online and offline modes.

Participants presented their papers on different issues including languages, religions and different government schemes pertaining to tribal issues.

The international conference titled "Significance of Technology in Empowering Tribal Community of India" has garnered the participation of more than 2,000 JNU students.

Jitendra Singh appreciated the Vice Chancellor of JNU and said, "Ever since she has taken over, there's been a constant series of academic activities, which is also actually very carefully designed with social relevance and all of them are in the context of what the government headed by Prime Minister Modi stands for."



Union Minister further said, "Academia should actually go beyond the classrooms and create means for social good. And this event reflects or is dedicated exclusively, to the vast, vast tribal community of this country. This event is a tribute to neglected tribal leaders who led the independence struggle. More so, the Prime Minister has empowered the tribal communities by giving them rights. The PM has also given the tribals the representation to lead the country.

Santishree Dhulipudi, Vice Chancellor of JNU, said, "It is a source of pride for our institution that it is carrying out the Prime Minister's vision and mission of 'Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas' by organising such a grand conference on tribal, science, and technology, and that the central government is supporting us in this endeavour of fulfilling Dr Ambedkar's dream."

She emphasised how the Prime Minister walk the talk. Appointing the first female tribal President to the highest office of demand was a vision shared by our forefathers, and it has now been realised. Congratulating and thanking the conference's convener, Dr Reeta Sony, she stated that the conference is where research knowledge and ideas will shape who we truly are. Technology, she believes, is a tool of the human mind and that it is merely a means to an end.

She congratulated the Government of India on honouring the unsung heroes of the tribal community such as Birsa Munda, Alluri Sitarama Raju, and others. Our civilization believes that knowledge is a way of life, and we are the only scientific civilization on the planet. This conference as a whole tries to bring together a sense of hope for a better tomorrow.

It became a mela to celebrate inclusive democracy where a tribal is leading. These two days were graced by the presence of many ministers, members of parliament, Vice-chancellors, Directors and heads of various departments. The programme was inaugurated by Dr. Jitendra SIngh, MOS S&T as a chief guest while Dr. Rajkumar Ranjan, MOS, education, was the Guest of Honor in the inaugural. (ANI)

