JNU postpones registration process for winter semester to May 8 due to COVID-19

New Delhi [India], April 29 (ANI): The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Wednesday postponed online registration for the Winter semester in view of the prevailing pandemic situation.

Registrations, which were to commence from April 27, will commence on May 8, a JNU statement said.



"Keeping in view the prevailing pandemic situation the online registration of new students (registered for Monsoon Semester 2020 ) for Winter semester 2021, which was to commence from 27.04.2021, has been put on hold until 07.05.2021 and will commence on 08.05.2021," the circular said.

A total of 25,986 fresh COVID-19 cases and 368 deaths were reported in the national capital in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of active cases to 99,752.

The cumulative fatalities stand at 15,377. (ANI)

