JNU professors accuse university administration of 'conniving with attackers'

New Delhi [India], Jan 6 (ANI): Professors at the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) have accused the varsity administration of conniving with the masked attackers in the campus yesterday.

"So many people could not have entered the university campus without the administration's knowledge. They (administration) are trying to create violence in the campus to scare students," Professor Dk Lobiyal told ANI.

He said that such violence has not taken place in the varsity in its history.

"Over 70 goons were invited inside the university from outside. They vandalised the hostels and teachers' houses. Vice-Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar has failed to maintain peace and harmony in the campus," Lobiyal said.

Meanwhile, condemning the incident, Professor Surajeet Mazumdar demanded JNU Vice-Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar's resignation.

Another professor at the university named Joyita Ghosh said that the attack on the students was a "premeditated attempt" to silence the students.

"They are unable to stop the progressive movement of the students and teachers. They are unable to come to a compromise with the struggle against fee hike. Since they were losing, they resorted to cowardly brought outsiders to attack," Ghosh said.

"It was an incredibly disastrous and terrible attack on the student. This was unjustified, planned and premeditated. The attack was done with the connivance of JNU administration, police and the government," she added.

Students and teachers of the varsity also formed a human chain in the campus premises in protest against the violence.

On Sunday evening, more than 18 students of the university, including JNUSU President Aishe Ghosh, were injured and were taken to the AIIMS Trauma Centre after a masked mob entered the varsity and attacked them and professors with sticks and rods. (ANI)