JNU protests: High Power Committee to hold meeting on Wednesday

New Delhi [India], Nov 19 (ANI): A High Power Committee, constituted by the Ministry of Human Resource Development, will hold its meeting on Wednesday to discuss the issues concerning the ongoing JNU protests.

It will hold a meeting to discuss the issue at 3 pm at Shastri Bhawan here.

The Ministry of Human Resource Development had constituted the Committee with a view to restore the normal functioning of the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) with the participation of all the stakeholders.

Former UGC Chairman VS Chauhan, AICTE Chairman Anil Sahasrabudhe, and UGC Secretary Rajnish Jain are members of the committee.

Earlier today, the JNU administration has moved to Delhi High Court seeking contempt action against Delhi Police, several students and JNUSU leaders. The petition has sought contempt action against students for allegedly violating the High Court's ruling which restrains them to protest within 100 meters of administration block of university.

The High Court had earlier ordered not to block or hold any protest within 100 meters of administration block in August 2017.

JNU students have been protesting for over two weeks over recent hostel fee hike. (ANI)

