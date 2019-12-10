JNU protests: International Students' Association urges professors to 'find alternative measures of academic evaluation'

New Delhi [India], Dec 10 (ANI): The JNU International Students' Association has written a letter to Course Professors at the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) requesting them to "find alternative measures of academic evaluation at earliest for international scholars.

Delhi Police on Monday resorted to lathi-charge after a clash with protesting JNU students">students, who were marching towards Rashtrapati Bhawan.

Writing in the context of "uncertainties" faced by the international students">students of JNU, the letter by the association read, "As of now, there exists a situation of deadlock across campus which has led to the cessation of academic evaluations and assessments."



"The international students">students studying in JNU harbour a critical need to complete their academic assessment on time and without any delays or disruptions owing to a multitude of factors," the letter stated while sharing a few examples of how the international students">students in JNU are faced with an "extremely challenging circumstances."



It mentioned that the Executive Committee of the JNU International Students Association has taken heed of these "pressing and time-bound issues" and requested to make requisite arrangements for an alternative, timely assessment of the international students">students in the campus at the earliest so as to ensure the academic stability and security of the international students">students studying in JNU. (ANI)

