Students raised banners during the protest on Monday (Photo/ANI)
Students raised banners during the protest on Monday (Photo/ANI)

JNU protests: Students allegedly thrashed by police, taken to unknown locations after detention

ANI | Updated: Nov 18, 2019 16:44 IST

New Delhi [India], Nov 18 (ANI): Thousands of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) students who on Monday started their protest march towards the Parliament, were allegedly thrashed by police personnel and taken to unknown locations after detention.
In a recent development, the JNU students' march to Parliament was stopped by the police near Safdarjung Tomb. They are demanding complete fee rollback along with other demands.
A student protestor here alleged that by constituting a high-power committee to recommend ways to restore normal functioning in Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) is trying to create a certain sense of fear among the students.
"Our demands are very clear. Many student protestors have been thrashed brutally and they have been taken to unknown locations. Our demand is to release our detained friends. JNUSU has not received any notification regarding the high-power committee," said the student protestor.
"The teacher's association has also not received any notification in this regard. They haven't made it clear that what steps they will be taking. We want to convey a message to MHRD that no such committee is valid for us until the hostel manual gets cancelled," he added.
Students raised slogans and banners against the government. A large number of protestors chanted slogans like, "Halla Bol" and "Dekhna hai zor kitna bazue katil mein hai".
"When we left from JNU, police had created two lines of defence. Police stopped us for at least an hour over there and then the students who tried to step forward were thrown away like a sack. Those students have been taken to some unidentified locations in PCRs. We are still not able to track our friends," said a student protestor.
"The students are being treated very ruthlessly by the police. Later, we changed our way and now we are coming from Munirka Metro Station route. We are challenging the police who are behaving badly with the students protesting against the fee hike. We will try to reach the Parliament today no matter what," he added.
One of the protestors claimed that many students have been injured and they have been taken to the hospital.
"We were heading very peacefully still police resorted to lathi-charge. We were carrying the tricolour flag with us still the police thrashed us. This protest will continue," said a female protestor.
In view of the protest, as advised by Delhi Police, trains are not halting at Udyog Bhawan and Patel Chowk. Exit/Entry Gates for Udyog Bhawan, Patel Chowk and Central Secretariat have been closed temporarily. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 17:08 IST

Unfortunate that Farooq Abdullah not being allowed to attend...

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], Nov 18 (ANI): Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Monday called 'unfortunate' National Conference (NC) leader Farooq Abdullah not being allowed to attend the current Winter Session of Parliament.

Read More

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 17:06 IST

Review petition being filed by AIMPLB in Ayodhya verdict an...

New Delhi [India], Nov 18 (ANI): BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj on Monday said that the review petition being filed by All India Muslim Personal Board (AIMPLB) in the Ayodhya verdict is an attack on the constitutional set up of the country.

Read More

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 16:56 IST

Ghaziabad: UP Chief Secretary suspends erring municipality officials

Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Nov 18 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary RK Tiwari on Monday paid a surprise visit to the municipal corporation office here and suspended a few erring officials.

Read More

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 16:46 IST

Majority SC judgment in Sabarimala temple case has created an...

New Delhi [India], Nov 18 (ANI): The CPI-M on Monday said that the Supreme Court should come out with a definitive stand on the Sabarimala temple issue and noted that the majority judgment of the court has widened the scope by making a reference concerning religious rights to a seven-member bench and

Read More

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 16:45 IST

Bihar: Six girls dead after overloaded tractor overturned on them

Gopalganj (Bihar) [India], Nov 18 (ANI): Six children were killed after an overloaded tractor-trolley overturned on them on Monday in Gopalganj.

Read More

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 16:28 IST

Home Ministry bans Meghalaya-based insurgent group HNLC

New Delhi [India], Nov 18 (ANI): The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has banned the Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC) along with all its factions, wings and front organisations.

Read More

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 16:19 IST

Certain premises of SC verdict on Ayodhya raise serious questions: CPI-M

New Delhi [India], Nov 18 (ANI): The Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) on Monday said that 'certain premises' of the Supreme Court judgment on the Ayodhya dispute raise 'serious questions' and the "verdict deviates by widening the ambit referring to Hindus and Muslims" instead of dealing with t

Read More

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 16:12 IST

Improvements in Indian health system 'significant': Bill Gates

New Delhi [India], Nov 18 (ANI): Philanthropist and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates on Monday lauded India for its healthcare system and talked about how digital tools can help improve it further.

Read More

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 16:09 IST

Urinating, defecating in open to cost Rs 150-200 penalty in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Nov 18 (ANI): People will have to pay a penalty of Rs 150 to Rs 200 if they urinate or defecate in open in Bhubaneswar.

Read More

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 16:07 IST

Rajya Sabha marshals' uniform gets military touch

New Delhi [India], Nov 18 (ANI): The first day of Winter Session of the Rajya Sabha, the Upper House of Parliament, witnessed an interesting change as the marshals standing beside the chair of the Chairman were seen in a new military look.

Read More

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 16:06 IST

Paramilitary forces organise National Integration tours for...

New Delhi [India], Nov 18 (ANI): To make them familiar with Indian heritage and culture, various paramilitary forces are organising a National Integration Tour for students living in remote areas of Jammu and Kashmir and northeastern states.

Read More

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 16:04 IST

Kerala: Man murdered at Nedumbassery in Ernakulam

Ernakulam (Kerala) [India], Nov 18 (ANI): A man was killed on Sunday night when some members of a gang attacked him here at Nedumbassery.

Read More
iocl