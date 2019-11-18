JNU protests: Students allegedly thrashed by police, taken to unknown locations after detention

New Delhi [India], Nov 18 (ANI): Thousands of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) students who on Monday started their protest march towards the Parliament, were allegedly thrashed by police personnel and taken to unknown locations after detention.

In a recent development, the JNU students' march to Parliament was stopped by the police near Safdarjung Tomb. They are demanding complete fee rollback along with other demands.

A student protestor here alleged that by constituting a high-power committee to recommend ways to restore normal functioning in Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) is trying to create a certain sense of fear among the students.

"Our demands are very clear. Many student protestors have been thrashed brutally and they have been taken to unknown locations. Our demand is to release our detained friends. JNUSU has not received any notification regarding the high-power committee," said the student protestor.

"The teacher's association has also not received any notification in this regard. They haven't made it clear that what steps they will be taking. We want to convey a message to MHRD that no such committee is valid for us until the hostel manual gets cancelled," he added.

Students raised slogans and banners against the government. A large number of protestors chanted slogans like, "Halla Bol" and "Dekhna hai zor kitna bazue katil mein hai".

"When we left from JNU, police had created two lines of defence. Police stopped us for at least an hour over there and then the students who tried to step forward were thrown away like a sack. Those students have been taken to some unidentified locations in PCRs. We are still not able to track our friends," said a student protestor.

"The students are being treated very ruthlessly by the police. Later, we changed our way and now we are coming from Munirka Metro Station route. We are challenging the police who are behaving badly with the students protesting against the fee hike. We will try to reach the Parliament today no matter what," he added.

One of the protestors claimed that many students have been injured and they have been taken to the hospital.

"We were heading very peacefully still police resorted to lathi-charge. We were carrying the tricolour flag with us still the police thrashed us. This protest will continue," said a female protestor.

In view of the protest, as advised by Delhi Police, trains are not halting at Udyog Bhawan and Patel Chowk. Exit/Entry Gates for Udyog Bhawan, Patel Chowk and Central Secretariat have been closed temporarily. (ANI)